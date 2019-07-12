Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)

We are comparing Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Apache Corporation 31 1.37 N/A 0.28 110.14

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Baytex Energy Corp. and Apache Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy Corp. 0.00% -9% -4.2% Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Baytex Energy Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 158.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.58 beta. Apache Corporation’s 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Baytex Energy Corp. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Apache Corporation is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Apache Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Baytex Energy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Baytex Energy Corp. and Apache Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Apache Corporation 2 4 3 2.33

On the other hand, Apache Corporation’s potential upside is 33.61% and its average price target is $35.78.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Baytex Energy Corp. and Apache Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Apache Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baytex Energy Corp. -1.47% -5.63% 21.82% 1.01% -56.77% 14.2% Apache Corporation 1.83% -13.3% -3.44% -15.94% -26.33% 18.74%

For the past year Baytex Energy Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Apache Corporation.

Summary

Apache Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Baytex Energy Corp.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers heavy oil, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. As of March 7, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserve of 406 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved reserves of 253 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.