Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) Comparison side by side

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Chaparral Energy Inc. 4 0.36 N/A -1.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Baytex Energy Corp. and Chaparral Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy Corp. 0.00% -9% -4.2% Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -7.1% -4.4%

Liquidity

Baytex Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chaparral Energy Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Baytex Energy Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Chaparral Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Baytex Energy Corp. and Chaparral Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Chaparral Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Baytex Energy Corp. is $3.5, with potential upside of 108.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Baytex Energy Corp. and Chaparral Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares. Comparatively, Chaparral Energy Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baytex Energy Corp. 4.11% -3.18% -20% -9.52% -52.94% -13.64% Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.27% -25.26% -48.4% -55.35% -81.02% -27.85%

For the past year Baytex Energy Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Chaparral Energy Inc.

Summary

Baytex Energy Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Chaparral Energy Inc.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers heavy oil, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. As of March 7, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserve of 406 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved reserves of 253 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.