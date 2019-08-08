Baytex Energy (BTE) Stock Price Declined While Water Island Capital Decreased by $331,967 Its Position; As First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (FRC) Stock Price Declined, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $893,200

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 331,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 469,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $765.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.38. About 726,430 shares traded. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 52.94% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q EPS C$0.32; 12/04/2018 – Baytex Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By AltaCorp Today; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX 4Q ADJ FFO/SHR C$0.44; 18/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$7 FROM C$4.5; 18/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$6 FROM C$4; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO $0.45 PER BASIC SHARE; 13/04/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$4.50 FROM C$4; 26/04/2018 – Baytex to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – Baytex Conference Call and Webcast on First Quarter 2018 Results to Be Held on May 4, 2018

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (FRC) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 8,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 56,806 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, down from 65,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $93.32. About 316,091 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infrareit Inc by 569,889 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $38.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 815,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

