Baytex Energy (BTE) Shares Declined While Water Island Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Valuation Rose, Ranger Investment Management LP Has Raised Its Stake by $1.81 Million

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 331,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 469,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $748.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $0.0615 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3485. About 1.91M shares traded or 8.74% up from the average. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 52.94% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 04/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$6 FROM C$4; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q Net C$76M; 12/04/2018 – Baytex Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By AltaCorp Today; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY 1Q FFO/SHR C$0.36, EST. C$0.35; 04/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$4.50 FROM C$4; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.44; 05/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By AltaCorp for Apr. 12-13; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 18/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$7 FROM C$4.5

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) by 74.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 53,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 125,027 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.27. About 39,775 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 114,855 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,500 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). The California-based Globeflex Lp has invested 0.03% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Savings Bank Of America Corporation De reported 3,504 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,835 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assocs reported 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Zacks Invest Mngmt holds 17,635 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 470 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 173 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Com invested 0.36% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Quantum Management holds 0.41% or 22,062 shares.

More notable recent Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Allied Motion Technologies Completes Acquisition of Heidrive – GlobeNewswire” on January 12, 2016, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Scholar Rock Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Increased An Energizing 217% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Columbia Sportswear Company’s (NASDAQ:COLM) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Presents At Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2018.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quantenna Communicationsinc by 68,745 shares to 199,080 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 147,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,050 shares, and cut its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,490 activity.

More notable recent Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Baytex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial and Operating Results and 2018 Year End Reserves – GlobeNewswire” on March 06, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Bargain Hunters: 2 Stocks That Can Pop up to 100% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Baytex Mails Information Circular in Connection With Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 815,720 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $78.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 414,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 605,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.