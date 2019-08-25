Baytex Energy (BTE) Shareholder Water Island Capital Has Trimmed Holding as Share Value Declined; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Increased Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding by $300,132; Share Price Rose

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 88.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 1,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 3,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, up from 1,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $248.91. About 709,764 shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 331,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 469,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $691.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.23. About 1.89M shares traded or 13.57% up from the average. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 52.94% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 27/04/2018 – Baytex Conference Call and Webcast on First Quarter 2018 Results to Be Held on May 4, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Reports Election of Directors; 06/03/2018 Baytex Reports 2017 Results With 26% Increase in Adjusted Funds Flow, 6% Increase in Reserves and Strong Eagle Ford Performance; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – SEES 2018 EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 MLN TO $375 MLN; 09/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : GMP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 12/04/2018 – Baytex Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By AltaCorp Today; 09/03/2018 – Baytex Energy Files 2017 Year-End Disclosure Documents; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss C$62.7M; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q Net C$76M; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.44

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 815,720 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $78.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

