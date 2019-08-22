Baytex Energy (BTE) Shareholder Water Island Capital Has Lowered Position by $331,967; Proshare Advisors Position in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Has Raised by $1.90 Million as Shares Declined

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 31,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 201,299 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.39 million, up from 170,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 343,912 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR PAPER AND INDUSTRIAL CONVERTED PRODUCTS SEGMENT WERE $461 MLN, UP FROM $443 MLN IN 2017; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES 2Q BASE EPS 83C TO 89C, EST. 82C; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FULL-YEAR 2018 BASE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.22 TO $3.32; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO SEES DEAL MODESTLY ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions for $150M in Cash; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO SON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO CO. RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Products; 14/05/2018 – Sonoco’s New Digital Printing for Displays Offers Brands Quality, Agility

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 331,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 469,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $720.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.32. About 1.81 million shares traded or 5.57% up from the average. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 52.94% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 05/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By AltaCorp for Apr. 12-13; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 04/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$6 FROM C$4; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – SEES 2018 EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 MLN TO $375 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss C$62.7M; 12/04/2018 – Baytex Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By AltaCorp Today; 09/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : GMP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – Baytex Mails Information Circular in Connection With Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO $0.45 PER BASIC SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q EPS C$0.32

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests Limited owns 8,315 shares. Virginia-based Palladium Ltd has invested 0.06% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Mgmt Lp owns 30,669 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 321,318 shares. Captrust reported 353 shares. Davenport And owns 4,079 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 11,383 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Company reported 72,593 shares. First Republic Investment stated it has 250,781 shares. Parkside National Bank And Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com invested in 309,633 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 13,359 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 0.02% or 1.32M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 45,689 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,304 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $52.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,366 shares, and cut its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

