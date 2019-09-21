Baystate Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding in Accenture LTD Bermuda Cl A (ACN) by $607,104 as Stock Price Rose; Aristotle Fund LP Lowered Sina Corp. (SINA) Holding by $903,000 as Stock Value Declined

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Sina Corp. (SINA) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Sina Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.56. About 979,533 shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M

Baystate Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A (ACN) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc sold 3,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, down from 9,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 2.42M shares traded or 29.28% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY

Baystate Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $529.70 million and $762.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Intl Largecap Divid Fd (DOL) by 16,502 shares to 133,468 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 Etf by 23,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 876,285 shares, and has risen its stake in 3 Month T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beck Ltd Company, Texas-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Texas Yale Capital holds 5,972 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa holds 0.28% or 10,901 shares in its portfolio. Madison stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Putnam Fl Mgmt holds 1.91% or 128,527 shares in its portfolio. 583,310 are held by Axa. Oakworth Cap reported 0% stake. California-based Cap Ca has invested 0.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Utah Retirement reported 0.43% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation reported 599,465 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap has invested 1.77% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Legal And General Group Public Limited holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 4.24 million shares. Raymond James Na invested 0.45% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 1.2% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.23 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

