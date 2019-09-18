Baystate Wealth Management Trimmed Its Accenture LTD Bermuda Cl A (ACN) Holding by $607,104; Share Price Rose; Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Market Valuation Were Volatile While Shaker Financial Services Trimmed by $364,570 Its Holding

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 24.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 36,457 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 114,080 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, down from 150,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 8,692 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Baystate Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A (ACN) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc sold 3,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, down from 9,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.27. About 167,840 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Beck Mgmt Lc has 0.19% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Washington has 1.08% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Suntrust Banks holds 169,050 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.58% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sarasin And Ptnrs Llp holds 1.33% or 413,207 shares. Alley Com Lc reported 2.48% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 90,966 are owned by Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fincl Bank owns 0.67% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 32,098 shares. Sector Pension Board owns 83,269 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Atlanta Mgmt L L C reported 366,577 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Transamerica Advisors Incorporated invested in 3,467 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Middleton Incorporated Ma holds 2,175 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd holds 0.21% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 9,693 shares. 90,269 were reported by Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Com stated it has 3,416 shares.

Baystate Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $529.70M and $762.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) by 118,657 shares to 177,688 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3 Month T by 8,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Intl Largecap Divid Fd (DOL).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.26 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold PHD shares while 12 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 6.95 million shares or 4.60% more from 6.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Pnc Service Gp reported 8,900 shares stake. Cap Advisors Limited Com reported 513,740 shares stake. Fiera Corporation reported 12,469 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh owns 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 33,235 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De reported 184,712 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 25,431 shares. Zazove Associate Ltd Liability reported 500,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Saba Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 1.82 million shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 65,396 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Shaker Financial Services Limited holds 0.63% or 114,080 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Co reported 2,568 shares stake. Mariner Inv Gp Lc reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Sit Inv has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

