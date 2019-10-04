Baystate Wealth Management Trimmed Holding in Accenture LTD Bermuda Cl A (ACN) by $607,104 as Market Value Rose; Robertson Opportunity Capital Increased Its Ceva (CEVA) Holding

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The hedge fund held 123,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 104,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $633.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 63,018 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 11/05/2018 – Ceva Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 18; 17/05/2018 – Ceva Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CEVA Group ‘B-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS IPO WILL HELP TO WIDEN CUSTOMER BASE, CEO TO FUW; 17/05/2018 – EQS-Adhoc: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA Logistics’ credit rating upgraded by Moody’s by four notches to B1; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: CEVA Group Stable Outlook Reflects View Solid Operating Performance Is Sustained; 16/05/2018 – CEVA GROUP RAISED TO B1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – CEVA 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Concurrently Upgraded CEVA Group Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD; 09/05/2018 – CEVA 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Baystate Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A (ACN) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc sold 3,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, down from 9,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $185.81. About 2.04 million shares traded or 8.73% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eqis Inc reported 15,486 shares stake. Court Place Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mu Invests reported 35,200 shares or 4% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.68% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 319,000 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.19% or 1.68M shares. Eagle Capital Management Lc has invested 2.25% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Polar Cap Llp owns 305,120 shares. 34,492 are held by Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company. Grimes & owns 62,332 shares. Cetera Limited invested 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Lau Associate Limited Co invested in 2.13% or 24,142 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 238,848 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.37% stake. West Coast Fincl Limited Liability Corp owns 9,829 shares. Rockland Trust reported 3,870 shares.

Baystate Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $529.70M and $762.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Intl Largecap Divid Fd (DOL) by 16,502 shares to 133,468 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) by 118,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Dividend Equity Etf (SCHD).

