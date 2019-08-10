Baystate Wealth Management Stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) Has Lifted as Stock Rose; Leucadia National Has Decreased Position in Exponent (EXPO) by $604,656 as Share Value Rose

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $154.84. About 1.66M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 38.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 10,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.03% . The hedge fund held 17,293 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 27,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $69.97. About 155,246 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO); 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Rev $96.5M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS TO GROW IN THE MID- TO HIGH- SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT RAISES EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 27/03/2018 Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT SEES EBITDA MARGIN FALLING ABOUT 50-100 BPS VS 2017

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Downside Protection For Deere – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Massif Capital – Deere & Co. – Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Caterpillar’s Q2 Results a Harbinger of Doom for Deere? (NYSE: CAT) (NYSE: DE) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What We Think Of Deere & Companyâ€™s (NYSE:DE) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How An Agribusiness ETF Is Dealing With The Trade War – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs reported 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Td Asset invested in 388,519 shares. M&T Bankshares reported 65,753 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.18% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Elm Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 2,855 shares. 2,155 are held by Roberts Glore Company Il. Parsec Fincl Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 6,515 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited stated it has 2,983 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Mngmt reported 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 16,132 were accumulated by Bridges Investment Mgmt Inc. Country Bancorp holds 1,184 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 3 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Interocean Ltd Liability Company holds 2,242 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Generation Inv Limited Liability Partnership has 4.78M shares for 5.59% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. EXPO’s profit will be $17.13M for 53.01 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Exponent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.