Baystate Wealth Management Stake in Accenture LTD Bermuda Cl A (ACN) Has Lowered by $607,104; Wesco International (WCC) Shareholder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Lowered Holding as Stock Price Declined

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Wesco International Inc (WCC) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 14,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 92,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, down from 107,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Wesco International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 303,628 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets

Baystate Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A (ACN) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc sold 3,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, down from 9,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $189.64. About 1.53 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 21/05/2018 – ACCENTURE GETS U.S. PATENT FOR ZBX AI PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana Investment accumulated 148,364 shares or 1.35% of the stock. State Street holds 26.27 million shares. Axa reported 583,310 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na reported 14,664 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Comm has invested 0.6% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Welch Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.67% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 38,702 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 64,417 are owned by 10. Connable Office Incorporated holds 7,415 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 1.31% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 2.82M shares. Moreover, Spectrum Management Group has 1.27% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 24,669 shares. Bowen Hanes And Com has invested 1.24% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Violich owns 43,963 shares for 2% of their portfolio.

Baystate Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $529.70M and $762.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 Month T by 8,187 shares to 247,548 shares, valued at $22.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Barclays Capital Short Term Corp Bd (SCPB) by 67,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ).

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 4.26% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.41 per share. WCC’s profit will be $61.87M for 7.75 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.38% EPS growth.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Suppl by 9,734 shares to 44,621 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Benchmark Electronics I (NYSE:BHE) by 14,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).