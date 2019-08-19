Baystate Wealth Management Raised Its Deere & Co Com (DE) Stake; COMPUMED (CMPD) Shorts Increased By 3.75%

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased Deere & Co Com (DE) stake by 1615.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baystate Wealth Management Llc acquired 3,877 shares as Deere & Co Com (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Baystate Wealth Management Llc holds 4,117 shares with $681,000 value, up from 240 last quarter. Deere & Co Com now has $47.31B valuation. The stock increased 3.84% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $149.23. About 3.49 million shares traded or 64.64% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS

COMPUMED INC (OTCMKTS:CMPD) had an increase of 3.75% in short interest. CMPD’s SI was 130,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.75% from 125,500 shares previously. With 23,400 avg volume, 6 days are for COMPUMED INC (OTCMKTS:CMPD)’s short sellers to cover CMPD’s short positions. It closed at $0.21 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 12 analysts covering Deere & Co (NYSE:DE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Deere & Co has $19000 highest and $13200 lowest target. $168.50’s average target is 12.91% above currents $149.23 stock price. Deere & Co had 20 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Monday, May 13. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $15000 target. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of DE in report on Monday, July 1 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Friday, June 21 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vestor Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 300 shares. Aperio Ltd Com reported 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Swiss Bancorporation, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.02M shares. Ameritas Incorporated owns 18,318 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 1,802 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo stated it has 30,862 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 5,202 shares. Redwood Invs Limited Liability Co holds 0.7% or 59,766 shares in its portfolio. 321,673 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Ltd Company. Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 3,129 shares stake. Savant Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 4,117 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.06% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 58,685 shares. Blb&B Advisors Llc owns 1,450 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 45,437 shares.

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. The company has market cap of $4.12 million. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Board-Certified specialists through cloud technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.