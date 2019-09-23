Baystate Wealth Management Lowered Accenture LTD Bermuda Cl A (ACN) Position; Boston Partners Has Lowered Avnet (AVT) Stake

Boston Partners decreased Avnet Inc (AVT) stake by 15.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Partners sold 94,630 shares as Avnet Inc (AVT)’s stock declined 4.04%. The Boston Partners holds 499,435 shares with $22.61M value, down from 594,065 last quarter. Avnet Inc now has $4.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 1.76M shares traded or 139.21% up from the average. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc Sees 4Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1.01; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT)

Baystate Wealth Management Llc decreased Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A (ACN) stake by 33.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baystate Wealth Management Llc sold 3,264 shares as Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Baystate Wealth Management Llc holds 6,524 shares with $1.22M value, down from 9,788 last quarter. Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A now has $123.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 2.65M shares traded or 43.81% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold AVT shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 95.49 million shares or 3.57% less from 99.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 414,297 are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Menta Capital Limited Liability accumulated 23,801 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Carret Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.08% or 11,727 shares in its portfolio. 61,987 are owned by Tudor Investment Et Al. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0.01% or 27,000 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 104,154 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 5,531 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt owns 7,219 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Proshare Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Optimum Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 4,985 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.03% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 30,422 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 402,428 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 36.89% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AVT’s profit will be $67.36 million for 16.65 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Avnet, Inc. (AVT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Avnet, Inc. (AVT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Avnet to switch markets, be listed on the Nasdaq – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: April 26, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Avnet (NYSE:AVT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Avnet has $5000 highest and $4700 lowest target. $48.50’s average target is 12.01% above currents $43.3 stock price. Avnet had 3 analyst reports since June 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, August 9. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, August 9.

Boston Partners increased Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) stake by 25,249 shares to 664,532 valued at $129.81M in 2019Q2. It also upped Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) stake by 269,920 shares and now owns 474,348 shares. Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) was raised too.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Accenture plcâ€™s (NYSE:ACN) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Accenture Close To Overbought Levels Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Sum-Of-Parts Analysis Of Accenture’s Business – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 50,967 shares. Maple Cap has 2.63% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 0.23% or 52,848 shares. Allstate Corp invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Valmark Advisers owns 20,000 shares. Security Tru Com has 0.04% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.76M shares. Sns Group Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 1,338 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc owns 300 shares. Brookmont Cap Management reported 21,276 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Investment Board has 83,269 shares. Hendershot Incorporated has 1.47% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Us Comml Bank De has invested 0.67% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd accumulated 0.21% or 9,693 shares. Mcgowan Grp Asset Mngmt has 2,303 shares.

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) stake by 118,657 shares to 177,688 valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q2. It also upped 3 Month T stake by 8,187 shares and now owns 247,548 shares. Schwab Us Dividend Equity Etf (SCHD) was raised too.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.23 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $22800 highest and $182 lowest target. $199.38’s average target is 3.26% above currents $193.09 stock price. Accenture had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 13. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 20. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, March 29. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, March 29. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.