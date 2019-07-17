Baystate Wealth Management Lifted Its Position in Deere & Co Com (DE) as Stock Declined; Retrophin (RTRX) Shareholder Scopia Capital Management LP Cut Its Position by $37.31 Million as Share Value Declined

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $166.15. About 1.21 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.21 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.39M, down from 5.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.06. About 277,974 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Tru Comm invested in 3,574 shares. Bluestein R H & holds 2.13% or 244,673 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited holds 0.15% or 212,723 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J stated it has 2,513 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0.17% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 11,670 are owned by Kidder Stephen W. Cambridge Tru Com holds 0.04% or 4,007 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.11% or 250,032 shares. Profund Lc stated it has 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Jacobs Company Ca stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.19% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested in 12,917 shares. Moreover, Wendell David Associate has 0.25% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Frontier Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 500 are held by Horan Capital Advsrs Lc.

Analysts await Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.65 EPS, down 16.07% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.99 actual EPS reported by Retrophin, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Company reported 263,596 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Fosun Int Limited reported 0.08% stake. Emory University has invested 1.76% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 58,069 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 6,328 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Com accumulated 0.02% or 4,565 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 266,100 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 3.57 million shares in its portfolio. 10,502 were reported by Palisade Cap Mngmt Lc Nj. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Invesco Ltd invested in 0.01% or 1.07M shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 3,493 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 39,700 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $301,551 activity. $45,667 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) shares were sold by ASELAGE STEVE. 1,985 shares were sold by ROTE WILLIAM E., worth $42,558 on Monday, February 11. REED ELIZABETH E had sold 1,769 shares worth $37,927 on Monday, February 11.