Baystate Wealth Management Increases Holding in Deere & Co Com (DE); Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Upped Its Stake

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 261,240 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, up from 231,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 2.20M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 04/04/2018 – Bankers pitch aggressive loan refinancings as uncertainty looms; 05/03/2018 Blackstone Is Said to Be Selling NYC Skyscraper for $640 Million; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Seals Third Stake Deal in Two Weeks With PAG; 25/05/2018 – Blackstone, Goldman Move Forward on Hovnanian CDS Trade (Video); 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 08/03/2018 – SHELL, BLACKSTONE ARE SAID TO TEAM UP FOR BHP SHALE BID: SKY; 13/03/2018 – China’s Sovereign Fund Sells Out of Pre-Crisis Blackstone Investment; 09/05/2018 – Nordic Aviation Is Said to Get Interest From Carlyle, Blackstone; 25/05/2018 – Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Goldman, Blackstone Are Friends Now; 18/05/2018 – HILTON; BLACKSTONE/AFFILITES WILL NO LONGER HOLD COMMON STK

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $154.91. About 1.58M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview National Bank & Trust Tru Dept stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 2,900 shares. 165,298 were reported by Chilton Llc. 87,209 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Moreover, Sandy Spring State Bank has 0.23% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 16,837 shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank holds 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 1,923 shares. Lincoln Capital Lc reported 3,362 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp Inc reported 968,812 shares stake. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 0.47% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). British Columbia Mngmt reported 0.11% stake. Utah Retirement has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 7,491 shares in its portfolio. Homrich & Berg stated it has 2,723 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 4,343 shares. Howe Rusling Inc holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 35,240 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability reported 0.86% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Ariel Ltd Liability holds 914,030 shares. Wagner Bowman Management, Maryland-based fund reported 11,087 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. 600,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Co holds 0.52% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 84,108 shares. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Limited Delaware has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 37,565 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 18,446 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi invested in 560,264 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Company has 0.24% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Fcg Advsr Limited Company accumulated 0.1% or 8,324 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De owns 7.80M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Lpl Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 417,725 shares.