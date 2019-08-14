Baystate Wealth Management Holding in Deere & Co Com (DE) Increased by $639,705; Spears Abacus Advisors Boosted Its American Intl Group (AIG) Position by $2.00 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 46,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 574,680 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.75 million, up from 528,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.12. About 4.52 million shares traded or 9.47% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $147.17. About 2.89M shares traded or 32.57% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 13,292 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0.11% or 152,158 shares. Hills State Bank & owns 4,883 shares. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca accumulated 0.28% or 13,715 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas stated it has 15,610 shares. Amp Investors has 0.08% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 87,235 shares. Main Street Rech reported 95,876 shares. 4.34M were reported by Primecap Mgmt Ca. Laffer has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Connecticut-based Birinyi Assocs Inc has invested 0.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 435,392 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.18% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 5,719 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.13% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 45,649 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 6,185 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Adirondack Tru Commerce stated it has 0.22% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Grupo Supervielle, Loma Negra, and Transportadora de Gas: Why These Argentine Stocks Bounced Back on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Industrias Bachoco. de (NYSE:IBA) Shareholders Are Down 16% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere’s Position In The U.S.-China Trade War – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) And Wondering If The 29% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.