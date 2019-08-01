Baystate Wealth Management Has Raised Its Deere & Co Com (DE) Holding by $639,705; Valuation Rose; As Carmax (KMX) Share Value Rose, Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Raised by $10.86 Million Its Holding

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $165.65. About 1.91 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 26.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 157,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 751,580 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.46 million, up from 594,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $87.76. About 1.50M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 7,750 shares to 2,135 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,012 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co Com (NASDAQ:TSCO).

