Baystate Wealth Management Has Raised Its Deere & Co Com (DE) Position by $639,705 as Share Price Rose; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Company Has Cut Its Position by $593,680

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $148.55. About 191,944 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 1,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 6,811 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 8,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $286.81. About 74,082 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Second Indication for Eylea to Be Approved in China; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SEEKS COMPENSATORY AND TRIPLE DAMAGES FOR RENEGERON’S ALLEGED WILLFUL PATENT INFRINGEMENT, IN A LAWSUIT FILED WITH THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN MANHATTAN; 05/03/2018 Nation’s Brightest Young Scientists Display Trailblazing Research at the Regeneron Science Talent Search; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,949 are held by Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 65,137 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Perkins Coie Tru Communications accumulated 671 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 515,810 shares. Moreover, First Republic Investment has 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Glenview Fincl Bank Trust Dept invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Crosspoint Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,938 shares. Howard Capital Mgmt owns 16,836 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Country Club Trust Na holds 0.03% or 1,850 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Lc has 83,868 shares. Braun Stacey Inc has invested 0.89% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 6,494 shares. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 4,006 shares. 10,460 were accumulated by Chemical Natl Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability holds 4,407 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 1,189 shares. 24,732 are held by Biondo Investment Advsrs Llc. Bowling Portfolio reported 0.53% stake. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, a Florida-based fund reported 5 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 5,565 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 6,500 shares. Creative Planning owns 3,479 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company has 30,422 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 35,553 are owned by Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Company. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 4,310 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Atria Investments Ltd Company holds 765 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parkside National Bank And Tru has 0.01% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Jpmorgan Chase And Com has 0.11% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1.30 million shares.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,388 shares to 85,472 shares, valued at $13.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT) by 4,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.