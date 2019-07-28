Baystate Wealth Management Has Raised Its Deere & Co Com (DE) Stake by $639,705 as Share Value Declined; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) Stock Value Rose, Capital International LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $170.39. About 1.94 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 18,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,442 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26 million, down from 391,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.36 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 23,257 shares to 112,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (NYSE:CCI) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).