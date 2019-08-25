Baystate Wealth Management Has Raised Deere & Co Com (DE) Position by $639,705; Share Price Rose; Awm Investment Company Has Lifted Its Neophotonics (NPTN) Position by $510,306; Market Value Declined

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 2.89 million shares traded or 41.37% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NPTN) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 85,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 2.42M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19 million, up from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 707,706 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Provides Component Products to Certain ZTE Supply Chain Partners Which Is Estimated in 2017 to Have Been 3% of Total Rev; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere EPS misses by $0.13, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Co reported 12,460 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 2,869 shares. Generation Llp invested 5.59% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Bangor Bank & Trust reported 0.07% stake. Arcadia Corp Mi stated it has 100 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,491 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Old Dominion Mgmt holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 6,960 shares. M&T State Bank holds 65,753 shares. 82,181 were reported by British Columbia Corporation. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 76,230 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Com owns 0.12% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 6,797 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 124,559 shares. The Texas-based Westwood has invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

More notable recent NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Rosenblatt Expects NeoPhotonics To Announce Bullish Guidance For March Quarter – Benzinga” on February 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NeoPhotonics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NPTN could benefit from ACIA’s acquisition – analysts – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NeoPhotonics: Assessing The Damage – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NeoPhotonics: The Time Has Come – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NPTN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Company invested in 0% or 21,621 shares. Art Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 117,121 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 32 shares. 40,000 are held by Advent Capital Management De. Needham Management Limited invested in 190,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 201,235 shares. Springowl Assocs Lc holds 1.98% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 234,499 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 50,598 shares. California-based Dorsey Wright & Assocs has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 97,188 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). American Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 22,781 shares. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 83,430 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 13,282 shares.