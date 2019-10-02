Baystate Wealth Management Has Lowered Accenture LTD Bermuda Cl A (ACN) Stake by $607,104; Stock Rose; As Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Lifted Stake

Baystate Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A (ACN) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc sold 3,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, down from 9,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $184.57. About 871,642 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 2,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 33,960 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.89M, up from 31,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $169.51. About 3.96M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Baystate Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $529.70M and $762.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Intl Largecap Divid Fd (DOL) by 16,502 shares to 133,468 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Top 200 Growth Etf (IWY) by 9,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 912,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 47,700 shares. Veritable Lp stated it has 25,736 shares. Arcadia Inv Mi reported 65,830 shares or 3.32% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication Limited has invested 0.96% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cibc Markets has invested 0.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The Kentucky-based Central Bankshares Trust has invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Kingfisher Limited Company reported 0.26% stake. Vanguard Grp reported 55.37 million shares. Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0.07% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Strs Ohio holds 291,861 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt accumulated 1,475 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont owns 81,398 shares. Associated Banc holds 1,691 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 29,045 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,212 shares to 43,663 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr by 66,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,613 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.3% or 22,129 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,285 shares. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 2.78% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Viking Global Lp has 0.3% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jackson Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.43% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cap Corporation Va owns 50,600 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. Diversified Trust invested in 0.21% or 25,791 shares. Edmp owns 51,866 shares for 8.25% of their portfolio. Villere St Denis J And Ltd Company holds 5.36% or 503,398 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 199 were accumulated by Td Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation. Newfocus Group Incorporated Ltd Company invested in 0.12% or 1,465 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 1.53% or 476,868 shares in its portfolio. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 0.18% or 10,014 shares. Spc Fin Incorporated invested in 0.26% or 7,547 shares.