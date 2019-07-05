Baystate Wealth Management Has Increased Its Holding in Deere & Co Com (DE) as Stock Price Declined; Virtu Financial Increases Holding in Analog Devices (ADI)

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.29. About 900,216 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 1429.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 38,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,679 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 2,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $113.17. About 1.43 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 265,709 shares to 174,806 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 12,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,287 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ICF).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $514,269 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Inc has 20,643 shares. Communications Of Toledo Na Oh owns 19,720 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co holds 80,503 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 30,250 shares. Washington Trust Company owns 0.7% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 113,095 shares. Laffer holds 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 27,799 shares. Whittier invested in 4,319 shares. First Foundation accumulated 20,479 shares. Sit Associates invested in 0.01% or 3,075 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 170 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 241 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The owns 0.1% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 71,866 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.49% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 48,828 shares. Coastline Tru invested in 13,555 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.87 million activity.