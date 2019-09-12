Baystate Wealth Management Has Cut Accenture LTD Bermuda Cl A (ACN) Holding by $607,104 as Share Price Rose; Moon Capital Management Has Upped Position in Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) by $5.34 Million

Baystate Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A (ACN) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc sold 3,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, down from 9,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $194.49. About 741,142 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 17,649 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 billion, up from 17,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $186.74. About 77,821 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End

Baystate Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $529.70M and $762.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) by 118,657 shares to 177,688 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 Etf by 23,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 876,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Barclays Capital Short Term Corp Bd (SCPB).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.43 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock reported 42.75M shares. 2.04M are owned by Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability. Eastern Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Vigilant Limited Liability Co holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 128,974 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Com stated it has 1,790 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 29,045 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 77,763 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York has invested 0.19% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 1,294 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Ashfield Cap Prns Ltd has invested 1.43% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Troy Asset Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,250 shares. Fred Alger Management accumulated 0% or 5,183 shares. Next Financial Inc accumulated 0.04% or 2,145 shares. Cypress Cap Group Inc reported 48,605 shares stake. Amer Bank & Trust has 29,439 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $92.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 242 shares to 26,481 shares, valued at $3.56B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,735 shares, and cut its stake in Adient Plc.