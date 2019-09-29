Baystate Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake in Accenture LTD Bermuda Cl A (ACN) by $607,104; Cognizant Tech Solution Cl A (CTSH) Stock Price Declined While Thomas White International LTD Increased by $4.42 Million Its Stake

Baystate Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A (ACN) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc sold 3,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, down from 9,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 1.85 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution Cl A (CTSH) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 70,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 146,315 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.28M, up from 76,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solution Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company reported 0.42% stake. Foster Motley holds 29,162 shares. South State Corporation accumulated 7,605 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Rock Point Ltd Llc has 42,249 shares for 3.55% of their portfolio. Saratoga Research And Invest Mngmt has 1.68% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 128,432 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Benjamin F Edwards Com Incorporated reported 8,996 shares. North Star Invest Management Corp invested in 0.1% or 4,564 shares. Chevy Chase Holding accumulated 704,539 shares. Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.3% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Polen Mngmt Limited Co holds 5.23% or 5.84M shares. Capital Associate Ny owns 2,300 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested 2.7% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 41,262 shares.

Baystate Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $529.70M and $762.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 Month T by 8,187 shares to 247,548 shares, valued at $22.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 8,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ).

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $567.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd Adr (RYKKY) by 50,310 shares to 4,246 shares, valued at $153,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,525 shares, and cut its stake in Vinci Sa Adr (VCISY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1.21M shares. Finemark Financial Bank Tru reported 66,656 shares stake. Fulton Bank & Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,444 shares. Mutual Of America Lc, New York-based fund reported 76,285 shares. 33,030 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Webster Bank N A holds 0.18% or 21,143 shares. Muhlenkamp & has invested 2.84% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 134,394 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 8,081 shares. Montecito Savings Bank And Trust holds 0.1% or 5,224 shares. Farmers Tru owns 67,234 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 169,589 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.03% or 920,488 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt stated it has 210 shares.

