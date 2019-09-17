Baystate Wealth Management Decreased Accenture LTD Bermuda Cl A (ACN) Holding by $607,104 as Stock Rose; Bridgecreek Investment Management Upped Iron Mountain (IRM) Stake

Baystate Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A (ACN) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc sold 3,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, down from 9,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $194.16. About 1.24M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 41.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 45,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 156,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.89M, up from 110,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 2.66M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c

Baystate Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $529.70 million and $762.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 Etf by 23,215 shares to 876,285 shares, valued at $102.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3 Month T by 8,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Barclays Capital Short Term Corp Bd (SCPB).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.39 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset stated it has 2.55% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). United Services Automobile Association owns 0.22% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 482,203 shares. Lakeview Cap Prns Limited Liability Com has invested 0.24% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Weitz Investment Mgmt Inc has 103,000 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil Co reported 0.19% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.29% or 137,820 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth, a Kansas-based fund reported 43 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr reported 1,725 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.96% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Delta Asset Management Lc Tn holds 0% or 89 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability reported 72,416 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Invest Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 337,317 shares. Moreover, Harvest Cap Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,060 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,282 shares stake. North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.69% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 298,460 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 190 shares. Cap Limited Ca stated it has 33,714 shares. Welch & Forbes invested in 0.72% or 946,773 shares. First Advisors LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 166,881 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 5,572 shares. Franklin Res accumulated 0% or 8,375 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus holds 0.01% or 32,623 shares. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America accumulated 103,254 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Amp Capital accumulated 108,316 shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 129 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Inc. Moreover, Dupont Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 24,587 shares. Moreover, Yorktown Mgmt & Research has 0.23% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 19,100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 472,800 shares.