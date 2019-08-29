Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY) EPS Estimated At $0.46; Hahn Capital Management Has Lifted Its Sei Investments (WAB) Stake

Analysts expect Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) to report $0.46 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. BAYRY’s profit would be $1.72B giving it 10.05 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 144,714 shares traded. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased Sei Investments (WAB) stake by 0.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hahn Capital Management Llc acquired 1,072 shares as Sei Investments (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Hahn Capital Management Llc holds 201,451 shares with $14.85B value, up from 200,379 last quarter. Sei Investments now has $10.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $66.23. About 763,339 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $69.20 billion. The firm operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health, and Covestro divisions. It has a 10.02 P/E ratio. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

More notable recent Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bayer: Latest Shake-Up Could Change The Narrative – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bayer up 7% on rumored Elanco deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bayer open to potential Roundup settlement, CEO says – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy Down 10% in the Past Week – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bayer: $8B to settle Roundup claims – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 111 were accumulated by Atwood And Palmer Inc. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability reported 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 8,166 shares. Nicholas Inv Prns Lp holds 0.53% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 80,333 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Korea Invest reported 0.01% stake. Kwmg Lc has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 993 shares stake. Products Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 5,468 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Company stated it has 17,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Management Limited Co holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 27,666 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca reported 199 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake has $93 highest and $8000 lowest target. $84’s average target is 26.83% above currents $66.23 stock price. Westinghouse Air Brake had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of WAB in report on Thursday, August 8 to “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of WAB in report on Monday, June 24 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Avoid Wabtec For Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wabtec -1.6% on pricing of equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wabtec Will Produce Excellent Earnings Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Senate Witnesses: Positive Train Control Still Faces Hurdles – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss Keeps Buying – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.