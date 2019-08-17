Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY) Analysts See $0.46 EPS; SM Energy Company (SM) Shorts Increased By 33.18%

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) had an increase of 33.18% in short interest. SM’s SI was 12.07 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 33.18% from 9.07 million shares previously. With 3.10M avg volume, 4 days are for SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s short sellers to cover SM’s short positions. The SI to SM Energy Company’s float is 11.49%. The stock increased 7.33% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 3.28M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY: PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M CORING; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE

Analysts expect Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) to report $0.46 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. BAYRY’s profit would be $1.72B giving it 9.76 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.95. About 272,804 shares traded. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Copeland David W, worth $127,121 on Friday, May 24. Ottoson Javan D had bought 5,000 shares worth $73,150.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. It primarily has activities in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. It has a 23.58 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells.

Among 10 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. SM Energy has $32 highest and $1000 lowest target. $18.80’s average target is 91.64% above currents $9.81 stock price. SM Energy had 19 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Williams Capital Group. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Stephens reinitiated it with “Overweight” rating and $2000 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) rating on Friday, February 22. MUFG Securities Americas Inc has “Hold” rating and $23 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SM Energy Company shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 38,480 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 267,558 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 181,359 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al invested in 0.04% or 61,688 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp has 0.01% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 3,673 shares. First Republic Inv stated it has 63,500 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Proshare has 14,808 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 337,544 shares or 0% of the stock. 200 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And Company. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Citigroup invested in 0% or 252,424 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability holds 60,338 shares. 356,993 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Assetmark invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $66.93 billion. The firm operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health, and Covestro divisions. It has a 9.73 P/E ratio. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

