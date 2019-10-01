BayCom (BCML) Analysts See $0.58 EPS; Marsico Capital Management Lowered Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Position By $2.23 Million

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) stake by 17.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 12,971 shares as Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH)’s stock declined 2.22%. The Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 60,990 shares with $10.51 million value, down from 73,961 last quarter. Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc now has $3.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $115.03. About 828,022 shares traded or 57.99% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 17/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals Trades Actively; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA HALTED AHEAD OF TODAY’S FDA ADVISORY PANEL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma Wins Unanimous Recommendation From FDA Advisory Committee For Cannabis-derived Drug — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – GW cannabis-derived epilepsy drug gets positive FDA staff review; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS TO RESUME TRADING AT 1:15 P.M; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR COMPLETION OF NDA REVIEW OF THE CANNABIDIOL ORAL SOLUTION EPIDIOLEX IS JUNE 27, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant; 04/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announces the Unanimous Positive Result of FDA Advisory Committee

Analysts expect BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to report $0.58 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 87.10% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. BCML’s profit would be $6.99 million giving it 9.79 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, BayCom Corp’s analysts see 23.40% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.71. About 5,942 shares traded. BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BCML News: 14/05/2018 – EJF CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 7.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BAYCOM CORP AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 BayCom Corp Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

BayCom Corp., through its subsidiary, United Business Bank, provides commercial banking services and products to businesses and individuals. The company has market cap of $273.71 million. The firm offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; business loans, including term loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, small business loans, and business and industry loans; and business credit products, such as business lines of credit, asset lines of credit, letters of credit, and business credit cards. It has a 18.86 P/E ratio. It also provides online banking and bill payment, automated clearing house, and wire transfer services; and remote deposit, merchant card processing, positive pay, lockbox, e-statement, courier, ATM, overdraft protection, and exchange and escrow services; and debit cards and escrow services, as well as facilitates tax-free exchanges.

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) stake by 16,153 shares to 397,384 valued at $30.24M in 2019Q2. It also upped Frontdoor Inc stake by 10,890 shares and now owns 50,753 shares. Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) was raised too.

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, up 70.65% or $1.95 from last year’s $-2.76 per share. After $-0.78 actual earnings per share reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GW Pharmaceuticals has $21500 highest and $21000 lowest target. $212.50’s average target is 84.73% above currents $115.03 stock price. GW Pharmaceuticals had 5 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 7. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Piper Jaffray.