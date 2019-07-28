Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (BAYK) EPS Estimated At $0.11; Iridex (IRIX) Shorts Up By 43.13%

Iridex Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) had an increase of 43.13% in short interest. IRIX’s SI was 30,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 43.13% from 21,100 shares previously. With 47,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Iridex Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX)’s short sellers to cover IRIX’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.57. About 35,508 shares traded or 58.28% up from the average. IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) has declined 29.17% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.60% the S&P500. Some Historical IRIX News: 08/03/2018 – IRIDEX CORP IRIX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $37 MLN TO $41 MLN; 03/05/2018 – IRIDEX CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.31; 16/04/2018 – IRIDEX Announces Appointment of Maria Sainz and David Bruce to Its Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Iridex Sees 2018 Rev $37M-$41M; 19/04/2018 – DJ IRIDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRIX); 20/03/2018 – lridex Receives CE Mark for Transilluminated Probe; 20/03/2018 – Iridex Receives CE Mark for Transilluminated Probe; 08/03/2018 – IRIDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.44; 08/03/2018 Iridex 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 20/03/2018 – IRIDEX CORP – AVAILABILITY OF G-PROBE ILLUMINATE DEVICE IN EUROPE

Analysts expect Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYK) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. BAYK’s profit would be $1.46M giving it 18.32 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $8.06 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bank of Lancaster that provides various banking services and products to businesses, professionals, and clients in Virginia. The company has market cap of $107.32 million. The firm accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 25.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. It fall, as 0 investors sold Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 55.85% less from 3.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYK). Banc Funds Limited Company accumulated 334,831 shares. Maltese Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 869,829 shares stake. Jcsd holds 1.34% or 234,820 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold IRIDEX Corporation shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 1.61% less from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,365 are owned by Finemark Comml Bank And Trust. Northern invested 0% of its portfolio in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 32 shares. Moreover, Essex Inv Management Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) for 71,158 shares. 14,574 were reported by Stifel Corporation. 2,267 were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd. Vanguard Gru Inc stated it has 341,945 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has invested 0% in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX). Charles Schwab Investment Management stated it has 10,210 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) for 214,134 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX). Destination Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX). The New York-based Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX).

More notable recent IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IRIDEX Announces Leadership Transition; David Bruce Appointed President and CEO – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Scott Shuda Appointed to IRIDEX Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company has market cap of $48.68 million. The firm offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders.