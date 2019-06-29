Baxter Intl Com (BAX) Shareholder Fdx Advisors Has Upped Its Position by $389,043 as Market Value Rose; Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Investec Asset Management North America Increased Holding by $2.91 Million

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (BAX) by 65.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 4,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 7,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $81.9. About 5.10 million shares traded or 94.85% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 14/05/2018 – Tim Baxter Named Chief Executive Officer of Delta Galil Premium Brands

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 13.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 2,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,626 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.20M, up from 20,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $15.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1099.47. About 360,682 shares traded or 28.65% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

