Baxter Intl Com (BAX) Shareholder Boston Common Asset Management Increased Its Holding by $377,055 as Stock Value Rose; As Honeywell (HON) Share Value Rose, Holder Stewart & Patten Co Upped Stake

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (BAX) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 4,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 83,176 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76M, up from 78,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 153,675 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Inc. (HON) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 8,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 81,627 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, up from 72,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $157.37. About 265,811 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 15,192 shares to 460,217 shares, valued at $25.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,044 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corp holds 174,692 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Lc reported 1,602 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma has 1.62% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Investment Advsr Llc invested 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Meiji Yasuda Life Company owns 14,716 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Management De holds 30,186 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Com has invested 0.77% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Alexandria Llc holds 0.19% or 8,075 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs reported 5,200 shares. Chemung Canal accumulated 6,867 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas stated it has 118,890 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. 2,973 are owned by Trustmark Comml Bank Department. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 1.42% stake. Nuveen Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Opus Cap Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,910 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 50 shares. Moreover, West Oak Lc has 0.31% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP owns 0.56% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 634,759 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.05% or 1.81 million shares in its portfolio. Ar Asset Management Inc invested in 5,106 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% or 12,077 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Commercial Bank owns 13,101 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited invested in 0.05% or 752 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 15,431 shares. Cannell Peter B Com Incorporated holds 119,228 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership reported 45,153 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Kings Point Capital Management accumulated 636 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Diversified Trust has 0.17% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Foyston Gordon Payne, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 145,389 shares.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,675 shares to 84,259 shares, valued at $13.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern Com New (NYSE:KSU) by 11,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,545 shares, and cut its stake in Avangrid Inc Com.

