Baxter Intl Com (BAX) Holding Increased by Archford Capital Strategies Llc; Bourgeon Capital Management Has Lifted Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 172.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 60,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 95,113 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32M, up from 34,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.38. About 5.34M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS MPC HAS HAD “RIGOROUS” DISCUSSION OF PUBLISHING INTEREST RATE PATH, MAJORITY OF MPC NOT IN FAVOUR; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Baa2 Rating And Reviews Andeavor And Andeavor Logistics For Upgrade; 06/03/2018 MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PLANS TO RESTART REFORMER BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (BAX) by 720.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 5,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 6,564 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $538,000, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 1.40 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin holds 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 787,723 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust & Tru Co invested 0.05% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 5,282 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited holds 6,905 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Usca Ria Limited Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 10,809 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 60 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl accumulated 0.08% or 517,610 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Cannell Peter B & Commerce has invested 0.37% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Bbt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 5,348 shares. Freestone Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Kames Capital Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,730 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Assoc holds 276,444 shares. Btc Cap Management has invested 0.11% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Gotham Asset Management Lc has 13,352 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45M and $274.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:BBT) by 7,690 shares to 2,788 shares, valued at $137,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 1,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,094 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT).

