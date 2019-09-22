Baxter Intl Com (BAX) Holding Has Lifted by Gabelli Funds Llc; Arcadia Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp bought 1,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 43,246 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.70 million, up from 41,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $296.33. About 1.24M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (BAX) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 243,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.90M, up from 238,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 9.05 million shares traded or 289.59% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 02/05/2018 – Baxter International Five-Yr Agreement Supports Access to Cost-Effective, Integrated Renal Care Through Awareness Building, Education and Research; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 195,500 shares to 113,000 shares, valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timkensteel Corp Com (NYSE:TMST) by 123,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,513 shares, and cut its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lvm Mgmt Mi holds 5,153 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 5,012 shares. Bb&T Ltd Company invested in 45,084 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Allsquare Wealth Management Lc accumulated 182 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas invested in 0.71% or 114,220 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 7,346 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding Inc reported 399,776 shares. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Brown Brothers Harriman owns 36,376 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sabal Trust invested in 0.11% or 15,440 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank reported 41,862 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 26,645 shares. Next Fin Grp invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Newman Dignan And Sheerar reported 2,866 shares. Tekla Cap Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 136,198 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0.21% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Comerica State Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 119,587 shares. Bowen Hanes & reported 207,532 shares or 2.62% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Ny invested in 2,700 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 25,029 shares. Payden And Rygel holds 700 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 58,304 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Co has 27,922 shares. Hills Bank & Trust invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) accumulated 0.58% or 4,372 shares.