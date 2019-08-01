Baxter Intl Com (BAX) Holder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Upped Its Position; Graco (GGG) Shareholder Nuance Investments Boosted Its Holding

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 28.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 38,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 172,289 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 133,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 669,549 shares traded or 24.18% up from the average. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (BAX) by 1747.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 111,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 117,599 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 6,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.97. About 2.67M shares traded or 14.69% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Barclays Capital Short Term Corp Bd (SCPB) by 13,562 shares to 178,789 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 7,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,088 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Magnetar Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 4,891 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 0.44% or 163,250 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,368 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma stated it has 1,258 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.05% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 2.21 million shares. Farmers Bank & Trust has invested 0.21% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Mariner Ltd, Kansas-based fund reported 11,021 shares. Da Davidson & Co reported 26,157 shares. Polar Llp accumulated 125,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Voya Ltd stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Ontario – Canada-based Cumberland Ptnrs has invested 1.85% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 4,515 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 12,537 shares.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baxter Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Baxter Recognized With Highest Achievement on 2019 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA clears Baxter’s next-gen device for renal replacement therapy and plasma exchange – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 101,697 shares to 4,813 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 71,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,838 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

More notable recent Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Graco Launches New GrindLazer Depth Control System – Business Wire” on May 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Graco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $319,157 activity. 4,800 shares valued at $210,081 were sold by White Timothy R on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park National Corp Oh has 0.02% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 48,368 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Co has invested 2.39% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Century reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Panagora Asset owns 7,386 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Montrusco Bolton Investments accumulated 123,041 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 1.20M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 996,345 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 0.05% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.03% or 2.23 million shares. Envestnet Asset Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 1.82M shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Co reported 822 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.