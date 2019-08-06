Baxter Intl (BAX) Stock Price Rose While Blair William & Company Cut by $1.21 Million Its Stake; Elm Ridge Management Maintains Holding in Century Alum Co (CENX)

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $610.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 162,079 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Reports Electrical Failure Affecting One Potline at its Sebree Smelter; 03/04/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO Michael Bless thinks despite tariff exemptions, the ultimate objective will be reached â€” reviving the steel and aluminum industries; 13/03/2018 – COLUMN-Aluminium through the looking glass after Trump’s tariffs: Andy Home; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – NO INJURIES WERE SUSTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH THESE EVENTS AND FACILITY’S OTHER TWO POTLINES WERE UNAFFECTED; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Was Forced to Temporarily Stop Production on One of Its Three Potlines; 09/03/2018 – Century Aluminum Section 232 Conference Call Announcement; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 1% Position in Century Aluminum; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum 1Q EPS 0c; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM – NEW CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN 2020

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 14,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 159,656 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98M, down from 174,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $82.64. About 305,979 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 4,026 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 27,156 were accumulated by Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.21% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 11,920 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.05% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 990,540 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Dnb Asset As owns 54,565 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 149,000 shares. Wellington Shields Co Ltd Co holds 0.25% or 6,150 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.16% or 5,106 shares. Moors & Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 104,176 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 505,290 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. S&Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 3,855 shares. Barr E S & Company accumulated 0.02% or 2,648 shares. 488,603 are owned by Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Com.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13,488 shares to 263,390 shares, valued at $469.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 73,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.86 million for 24.60 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Baxter Recognized With Highest Achievement on 2019 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Baxter up 2% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baxter Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associates has 244 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Amer Grp Inc accumulated 37,669 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0% or 114 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.04% or 208,070 shares. Elm Ridge Management Lc reported 189,428 shares stake. Moreover, Voya Mngmt Limited Company has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 20,189 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) or 148,886 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com holds 0% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 147,107 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 20,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.11% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) or 205,898 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 11,598 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

