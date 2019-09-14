Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake Upped by Autus Asset Management Llc; Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC) Stock Declined While Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Boosted Its Holding

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp (OCFC) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 111,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The institutional investor held 688,829 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.12 million, up from 577,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Oceanfirst Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 198,231 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 4,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 106,019 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.68M, up from 101,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $86.93. About 1.58M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.95, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold OCFC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 33.20 million shares or 0.10% more from 33.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilton Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,000 shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 89,233 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management stated it has 272,127 shares. Grace And White New York owns 21,295 shares. 1,118 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Walthausen & Com Ltd Liability Com holds 283,423 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 0% or 19,083 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 42,016 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0.01% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) or 800,932 shares. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 2,000 shares. 159,836 were reported by Brandywine Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company. 312,301 are held by Private Capital Management Lc. Bessemer Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 119,400 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 10,000 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 117,870 shares.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties by 309,008 shares to 406,868 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 5,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,353 shares, and cut its stake in Us Xpress Enterprises Inc.

More notable recent OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Two River Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announce Merger Agreement – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “OceanFirst (OCFC) to Acquire Two River Bancorp & Country Bank – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Susanne Svizeny, Greater Philadelphia Regional President – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Appointment of Steven M. Scopellite to the Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Relative Strength Alert For OceanFirst Financial Corp – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 305,905 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Foyston Gordon And Payne Incorporated has invested 2.23% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Company Il has 0.12% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 13,939 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,225 shares. Alberta Invest reported 126,565 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.12% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Franklin Resources has invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Manchester Limited Liability Company invested in 0.19% or 18,402 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 35,121 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust Communication holds 0.03% or 5,970 shares. Wheatland Advisors invested in 2.5% or 40,443 shares. Old Point Tru & Financial Svcs N A owns 32,032 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Welch Forbes Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Federated Pa reported 1.04M shares. Prudential Pcl invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).