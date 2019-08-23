Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake Increased by Penn Capital Management Co Inc; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose While Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Boosted Its Stake

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 581.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 111,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 130,978 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54M, up from 19,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $133.73. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 159.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 4,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 7,152 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 2,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.61. About 473,168 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 437,938 shares to 108,158 shares, valued at $980,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 132,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,646 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,150 were reported by Wellington Shields And Limited Co. Connors Investor stated it has 4,092 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Sivik Health invested 3.15% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Kwmg Ltd holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 165,091 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.16% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Limited Liability owns 3,122 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 3.90M were accumulated by Bankshares Of Mellon Corp. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.37% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Envestnet Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 313,093 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.17% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt owns 66,278 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Cibc owns 114,100 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 87,800 shares.

