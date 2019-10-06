Baxter Intl (BAX) Shares Rose While Third Point Lowered by $405.00 Million Its Holding; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Raised Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Position by $2.14 Million

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 5.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 23.00 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88B, down from 28.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.64. About 1.32M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (DLTR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $115.72. About 2.60M shares traded or 22.95% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Nippon Life Invsts Americas Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Hartford Inv owns 25,790 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 159,290 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Freestone Capital Ltd Com, a Washington-based fund reported 3,503 shares. Nuveen Asset has 1.62 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Capital Research Invsts reported 830,369 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Company invested in 142,101 shares or 0.42% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.08% or 397,623 shares. Citigroup Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 538,463 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc reported 8,586 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Ltd reported 3,252 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd reported 2,479 shares. Cullinan Assocs invested in 6,800 shares.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $76.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 51,446 shares to 146,854 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25,000 shares to 925,000 shares, valued at $272.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ifrah stated it has 7,113 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fin reported 12.77 million shares. Moreover, Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 7,379 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 4,290 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 81,843 shares. 3,361 were reported by Paragon Capital Management Ltd. M&R Mgmt reported 14,230 shares. 412,296 are owned by Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp. Banque Pictet And Cie accumulated 70,627 shares. Btr Incorporated reported 2,575 shares stake. First Citizens Bancshares And owns 18,756 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co accumulated 48,411 shares. The Texas-based Fayez Sarofim And has invested 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Gemmer Asset Lc holds 0.02% or 889 shares. Orrstown Fin Svcs holds 0.01% or 104 shares.

