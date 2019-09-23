Baxter Intl (BAX) Shareholder Td Asset Management Lowered Stake by $595,674 as Share Price Rose; Regions Finl New (RF) Holding Has Lifted by Basswood Capital Management Llc

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 7,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 159,818 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.09 million, down from 167,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.78. About 469,891 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 02/05/2018 – Baxter International Five-Yr Agreement Supports Access to Cost-Effective, Integrated Renal Care Through Awareness Building, Education and Research; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 77,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 3.31M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.39M, up from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.03. About 2.25M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 92,569 shares to 159,433 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 201,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,372 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price Michael F reported 0.61% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The reported 6.83M shares. Salem Counselors, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,098 shares. Thomas White Int owns 99,420 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 0.01% or 18,417 shares in its portfolio. 79,133 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Rafferty Asset Management Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 204,832 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 9.81 million shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Llc owns 34,600 shares. Etrade Limited Co owns 64,387 shares. Us Financial Bank De reported 235,592 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 153,505 shares. Geode Management Ltd reported 0.06% stake. 24,077 were accumulated by Private Advisor Gp Lc. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.05% or 83,413 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spinnaker Tru, Maine-based fund reported 2,950 shares. Old Point And Fincl Svcs N A accumulated 32,032 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.53% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Whitnell And has 4,268 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Parkside Fin Comml Bank And Tru holds 0.02% or 889 shares in its portfolio. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.35% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 35,460 were accumulated by First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Co owns 9,029 shares. Everett Harris And Ca owns 532,448 shares. Becker Inc, Oregon-based fund reported 4,726 shares. Welch Group Inc Ltd reported 3,158 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co reported 3.46M shares. Buckingham Asset Management holds 4,774 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 257 were reported by Earnest Prns.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87 million for 25.83 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.