Baxter Intl (BAX) Shareholder Scotia Capital Has Cut Holding by $321,975 as Valuation Rose; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trimmed Stake

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 107,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.53M, down from 108,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $230.7. About 3.00M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 3,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 16,877 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 20,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $89.68. About 1.71M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.64B for 15.30 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,969 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Finance Group Incorporated has 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Inverness Counsel Lc Ny stated it has 180,442 shares. 22,500 were reported by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 44,916 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,908 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 519,078 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Scotia invested 0.34% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Westend Advisors Limited Co has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 767,747 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Stillwater Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.4% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). South Dakota Invest Council invested in 305,246 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Pinnacle Assocs Limited has invested 0.31% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Rbf Ltd owns 55,000 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. 2,075 were accumulated by Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 11,585 shares to 48,905 shares, valued at $10.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.84M for 26.69 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 25,333 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv reported 806 shares stake. Old Savings Bank In, Indiana-based fund reported 4,802 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.16% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 54,521 shares. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 19,542 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0.07% or 333,216 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life has 0.22% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Zwj Inv Counsel Inc owns 0.03% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 4,165 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.11% or 62,783 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% or 44,332 shares. Connable Office Inc reported 0.46% stake. Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 0.02% or 24,699 shares in its portfolio. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il invested in 14,239 shares or 0.12% of the stock.