Baxter Intl (BAX) Shareholder Pinnacle Associates LTD Cut Stake by $554,850 as Share Price Rose; Investment Management Of Virginia Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $660,389

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 4,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 22,676 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 27,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 3.77M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 6,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 108,960 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86 million, down from 115,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $87.35. About 923,029 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the Intl Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Luminex Corp. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 900,681 shares to 910,681 shares, valued at $20.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 209,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $430.54M for 26.00 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Baxter’s PrisMax OK’d in Canada – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baxter Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 35,236 shares to 309,709 shares, valued at $21.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 1.18 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

