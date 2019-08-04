Baxter Intl (BAX) Shareholder Olstein Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $324,000; Masco (MAS) Stock Price Rose While Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Stake

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.7. About 1.52 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX); 02/05/2018 – Baxter International Five-Yr Agreement Supports Access to Cost-Effective, Integrated Renal Care Through Awareness Building, Education and Research; 14/05/2018 – Tim Baxter Named Chief Executive Officer of Delta Galil Premium Brands; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 636.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 236,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 273,379 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76M, up from 37,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 3.41 million shares traded or 5.26% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group accumulated 6,993 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Limited holds 0% or 10,885 shares. Adage Capital Prns Gru Lc stated it has 0.1% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Numerixs Tech holds 63,918 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.43% or 151,553 shares. De Burlo Inc reported 26,200 shares stake. 522,000 were accumulated by Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Capital Fund Mngmt holds 318,870 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 37,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Allstate invested in 0.07% or 62,016 shares. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 129,100 shares. Victory Capital, a Ohio-based fund reported 82,696 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 0.07% or 11,500 shares.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,110 shares to 31,299 shares, valued at $8.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,868 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,600 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 69,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 77,766 were accumulated by M&T Bank & Trust. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp reported 0.2% stake. Cls Investments Llc reported 0% stake. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 622,065 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). North American accumulated 1.07% or 79,262 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 13,285 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research Inc stated it has 1.29 million shares. Ajo LP invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt holds 1.06% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 66,278 shares. 42,508 were reported by Diversified Tru Com. First Citizens State Bank And Trust reported 18,756 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Jacobs Ca has invested 0.57% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Garde Capital holds 0.04% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Park Oh holds 0.04% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 9,440 shares.