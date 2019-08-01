Baxter Intl (BAX) Shareholder Nuance Investments Has Lowered Stake as Share Price Rose; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holder Virtu Financial Raised Holding by $3.67 Million as Valuation Rose

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 199.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 20,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 31,286 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, up from 10,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $195.24. About 170,996 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 113,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 301,847 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.54 million, down from 415,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 250,492 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX); 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 3,367 shares to 3,095 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 11,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,343 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange invested in 20,268 shares or 1% of the stock. Nuance Invests owns 4,644 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 64,900 were reported by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Rampart Investment Mngmt Co reported 0.24% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,090 shares. Drexel Morgan invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mairs Power Incorporated owns 1,191 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lincoln Natl Corporation accumulated 4,875 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 2,403 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno stated it has 2.87% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Morgan Stanley has 10.20 million shares. Hightower Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 150,743 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc holds 3,858 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 3.10M shares.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 298,926 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $137.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 25,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.89 million for 25.30 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.