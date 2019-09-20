Baxter Intl (BAX) Shareholder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Rose; Broadfin Capital Has Decreased Its Holding in Myriad Genetics (MYGN) as Market Valuation Declined

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 75.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 376,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The hedge fund held 123,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 859,922 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC MYGN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and June 19 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 20/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Myriad Genetics, Inc. and Certain Officers – MYGN; 16/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 23/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 31/05/2018 – GeneSight® Guided Treatment Significantly Improves Outcomes for Patients with Major Depression Treated in the Primary Care Setting; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2018; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS SAYS RECEIVED SUBPOENA FROM DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GROUP AG MYRN.S – WILL DELIST FROM SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ON 30TH APRIL 2018; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 86,816 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.11M, down from 91,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $87.65. About 1.16 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold MYGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 77.57 million shares or 1.24% more from 76.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.30M shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company reported 118,440 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 59,228 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc has 1,432 shares. Broadfin Cap Limited holds 123,785 shares. 37,757 are held by Bb&T. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc accumulated 328 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Dupont Cap Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 25,865 shares. Shelton Cap reported 7,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American International Grp holds 52,959 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Birchview Capital Limited Partnership reported 20,000 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 13,229 shares. Cwm Lc owns 464,899 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Continental Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.22% or 13,892 shares.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $459.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Strata Skin Sciences Inc by 390,292 shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 37,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

More notable recent Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Prolaris® Test Identifies Men with Prostate Cancer Who Can Safely Defer Treatment – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Myriad Genetics beats by $0.03, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Myriad Genetics’ (MYGN) POLO Study Shows Positive Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MYGN’s profit will be $18.58 million for 26.90 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Myriad Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Wellington Shields And Co Limited Liability Co reported 0.24% stake. Hanson And Doremus Investment holds 12,926 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 14,065 shares. Perkins Capital Mgmt Inc reported 6,400 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. 4,331 were reported by Lincoln Natl Corp. Arrow Fin Corp has invested 0.07% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Guardian Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 16,626 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0.01% stake. Barr E S & Comm owns 0.02% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 2,648 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 8.76 million shares. Omers Administration holds 12,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Webster Natl Bank N A owns 960 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Evercore Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $527.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 19,437 shares to 33,172 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Baxter to acquire Cheetah Medical for up to $230M – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Baxter Named to 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.