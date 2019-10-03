Baxter Intl (BAX) Shareholder Brandywine Global Investment Management Lifted Stake; Boston Partners Has Raised Dover (DOV) Holding by $5.44 Million; Share Price Declined

Boston Partners increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 54,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 7.70M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $771.17M, up from 7.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 389,997 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/03/2018 – Del Dept Health: Registration Open for Annual Volunteer Delaware Conference on April 30 in Dover; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES APERGY’S TERM LOAN BA1; ASSIGNS BA3 CFR; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 13,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 169,169 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.86M, up from 155,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.45. About 2.23 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 16,821 shares to 518,943 shares, valued at $77.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dime Cmnty Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 140,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,031 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora holds 0.13% or 4,550 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.07% or 15,343 shares. Brookmont Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 3.63 million were reported by Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc. Westpac Corporation reported 256,418 shares. Garrison Asset Ltd Co stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company owns 67,666 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 147,144 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) holds 1.27% or 13,800 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 1,375 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 17.15M shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Becker Management reported 4,726 shares. Kistler reported 857 shares stake. Beese Fulmer Invest has 66,471 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $76.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.60M shares to 28.70M shares, valued at $1.21B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 178,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88M shares, and cut its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold DOV shares while 206 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.40% more from 121.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 2,327 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 6,530 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 20 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 15,435 shares. Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 26,663 shares stake. Kanawha Management Ltd Liability invested in 13,166 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cibc Markets holds 0% or 2,066 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors holds 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 17,234 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,880 shares in its portfolio. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs Inc has 23,976 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc owns 127,386 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.07% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Company National Bank invested in 0.06% or 57,240 shares.

