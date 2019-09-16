Baxter Intl (BAX) Shareholder Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Boosted Stake; Oak Associates LTD Lowered Its Mckesson (MCK) Position by $1.50 Million; Share Price Rose

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 144.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 89,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 152,117 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.46 million, up from 62,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 370,561 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 11,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 60,672 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.15M, down from 71,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $143.78. About 282,882 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $12.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 52,736 shares to 39,752 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 49,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,761 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Mgmt has invested 1.23% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Winch Advisory Services Lc reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Nbt Natl Bank N A New York holds 0.18% or 12,453 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.06% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 78,556 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comm Retail Bank reported 0.06% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 4,948 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.03% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 1,315 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.83% or 412,296 shares in its portfolio. Chem National Bank reported 0.14% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 2.51 million were reported by Amer Century. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 445,395 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Co owns 3,062 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Daniel Loeb’s Top 5 Holdings as of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Baxter Named to 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J opioid ruling a relief for shareholders but others may not benefit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “$8B in opioid damage demanded from J&J, McKesson – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman’s Favorite Health Care Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 38,746 shares. Farmers Bancorp has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 7,334 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kbc Nv stated it has 362,548 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Perritt Mgmt Inc invested in 3,640 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Brandes Prtn Lp accumulated 738,801 shares. M&T State Bank Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Financial Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) holds 0.42% or 6,748 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ancora Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.09% or 16,001 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pinnacle Assoc Limited has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2,535 shares. 17,565 were reported by Euclidean Techs Management Limited Co. National Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 344,103 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.33% stake.