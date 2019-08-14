Baxter Intl (BAX) Shareholder Ardevora Asset Management Llp Lowered Its Stake by $2.00 Million as Share Value Rose; Wildcat Capital Management Boosted Facebook (FB) Position by $3.71 Million

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $515.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $7.8 during the last trading session, reaching $180.65. About 13.26 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt asks Facebook for answers on data privacy; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Cooperating With Mueller’s Russia Probe; 27/03/2018 – The FTC is officially investigating Facebook following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal:; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 24/04/2018 – POLICE SAYS FACEBOOK POST WILL BE PART OF ITS INVESTIGATION; 13/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Executive Change; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Replaces Lobbying Executive Amid Regulatory Scrutiny; 19/03/2018 – Brian Wieser Says GDPR Is Causing Slower Growth at Facebook (Video); 04/04/2018 – Facebook announced on Wednesday afternoon that it would tighten restrictions on third-party access to user data; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 24,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 394,296 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06 million, down from 418,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $86.51. About 1.52M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mar Vista Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 3.05% or 692,201 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability invested in 0.28% or 736,388 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny, a New York-based fund reported 110,734 shares. Cibc Ww invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 1.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.19% or 848,132 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Financial invested 0.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Norris Perne & French Llp Mi accumulated 1,368 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brandywine owns 31,605 shares for 4.64% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 796,174 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp reported 376,261 shares. Aviance Cap Partners Lc has 1.81% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 1.58% or 3.74M shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd has 0.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Company reported 14,910 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorporation De invested in 0.08% or 345,895 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth accumulated 3,765 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1.46% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 126,088 shares. Old National National Bank In owns 4,802 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 25,333 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 4,891 shares in its portfolio. Cibc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Noesis Mangement Corporation holds 99,958 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) has invested 0.27% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Broderick Brian C reported 4,513 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 16.26M shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment has 0.04% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 11,747 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.07% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Smith Asset Grp Limited Partnership owns 1.16% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 449,284 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP has 0.41% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87M for 25.75 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.