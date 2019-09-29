Baxter Intl (BAX) Share Value Rose While Third Point Has Cut Position by $405.00 Million; American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) Holding Has Raised by Engineers Gate Manager Lp

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 5.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 23.00 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 billion, down from 28.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $85.93. About 2.08M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX)

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) by 251.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 56,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 79,610 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 22,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $24.61. About 445,567 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 81.22 million shares or 0.69% less from 81.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 108,029 shares. Connable Office Inc has invested 0.04% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Kbc Group Nv holds 42,835 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 0% or 197,492 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 173,490 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Lc reported 298,293 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com holds 15,143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 22,355 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Principal Finance Group, Iowa-based fund reported 732,713 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.01% or 10.72 million shares. Jennison Lc holds 0% or 35,975 shares. Raymond James invested 0% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Blackrock accumulated 13.28M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management owns 69,223 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 156,665 shares to 33,141 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 55,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,672 shares, and cut its stake in Adient Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carmignac Gestion holds 1.42M shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Optimum Invest holds 880 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associate Ltd has 0.21% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 48,797 shares. 57,477 are held by Paloma Mgmt. Perkins Capital Mngmt holds 0.37% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 6,400 shares. Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 22,789 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 10,225 shares. Inv House Limited Liability Co stated it has 37,812 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.37% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 0.19% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.05% or 79,154 shares in its portfolio. Pioneer Tru Fincl Bank N A Or has invested 0.1% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 504,646 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 551,109 shares.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 50,000 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $163.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chemours Co.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87 million for 25.57 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

