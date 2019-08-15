Baxter Intl (BAX) Share Value Rose While First National Trust Co Has Trimmed Holding by $428,976; Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Franklin Resources Has Raised Its Holding

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 5,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 67,927 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, down from 73,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $86.07. About 1.31 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 20,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 3.76 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $685.36 million, up from 3.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $178.94. About 948,817 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 386,661 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moors Cabot holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 26,334 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 46,541 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Oakmont accumulated 300,276 shares or 7.7% of the stock. Howard Cap Mgmt owns 90,823 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0.15% or 1,280 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,696 shares. Advisory Ltd Co reported 6,592 shares stake. Moreover, Sasco Ct has 3.72% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Klingenstein Fields Communication Ltd Liability Co reported 1.62% stake. Clearbridge Ltd Co has invested 0.49% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 146 were reported by Farmers National Bank. Indiana-based Spectrum has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Johnson Counsel holds 0.02% or 4,716 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability reported 34,030 shares stake.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 307,087 shares to 67,942 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 195,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation has 0.15% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 23.97 million shares. Round Table Service Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 4,015 shares. 35,115 are held by Ipswich. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.84% or 394,296 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 200,621 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 299,594 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.05% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 4,515 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn has invested 1.8% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 8,911 shares. 3,600 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance. Willingdon Wealth holds 0.01% or 400 shares. Drexel Morgan & owns 4,997 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Cap Mgmt Associates Ny accumulated 5,950 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 95,028 shares. 227,764 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa.