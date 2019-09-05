Baxter Intl (BAX) Position Has Upped by Haverford Trust Company; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Northeast Financial Consultants Has Cut Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 20,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.26M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $87.96. About 261,440 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 08/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: BALANCE SHEET ALLOWS FOR TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 22/05/2018 – Baxter to Grow Six Percent by 2023 Says CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 22,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.66M, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 2.49M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI REPORTS STRATEGIC RESEARCH PACT WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,581 shares to 231,355 shares, valued at $24.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) by 462,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,458 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe Pacific Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Dubuque Fincl Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 4,730 shares. The Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Victory Capital Inc stated it has 600,493 shares. Group invested in 206,463 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability holds 98,035 shares. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 2.04M shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 28,121 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Blue Financial Cap has 2,716 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora reported 5,350 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.93% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.2% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 211,262 are owned by Synovus.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,262 shares to 20,432 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 70,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc reported 46,570 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 0.18% or 80,039 shares. Vestor Cap Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 966 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability holds 68,950 shares. Moreover, Lederer & Assoc Invest Counsel Ca has 0.22% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,515 shares. Northpointe Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 195,397 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.23% stake. Sun Life Financial Inc owns 9,452 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sonata Group Inc invested 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Round Table Services Lc has 0.2% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Greenleaf Tru holds 0.18% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 251,272 shares. Intersect Lc owns 1.16% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 64,605 shares. Nippon Life Co holds 1.03 million shares. 16,089 are held by Dumont & Blake Advsr Lc. Sterneck Mngmt Lc owns 0.29% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7,892 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.58 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.